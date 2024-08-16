Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A man from Luton has been handed a Criminal Behaviour Order after he was found guilty of racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment.

Last month, Robert Melia, aged 66, and of Letchworth Road, was convicted of two charges of racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment and was issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order for three years.

This conviction comes after a “series of reports to police dating as far back as 2019 involving his behaviour towards neighbours and others”.

The force said: “Bedfordshire Police will not accept aggressive and anti-social behaviour. You can report concerns to your local policing team here.”