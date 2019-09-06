Luton man denies attempted murder of policeman

A Luton man has appeared at the Old Bailey today accused of the attempted murder of a policeman in London last month.

Muhammad Rodwan, 56, of Villiers Close, appeared at the Central Criminal Court where he pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of PC Stuart Outten on August 8.

He also entered a not guilty plea to possession of a machete.

PC Outten was attacked on High Road, Leyton, shortly after stopping a vehicle he believed to be uninsured.

Judge Nicholas Hillard QC set a provisional trial date for January 14, 2019.