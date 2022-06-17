Luton man extradited from France and charged with kidnap and rape in Milton Keynes and Luton

A man has been extradited from France and charged with kidnap and rape.

Daoud Khan, 39, from St Mildreds Avenue, Luton, was extradited back to the UK yesterday (Thursday, July 16) after officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit worked with the Crown Prosecution Service and French authorities to secure his return.

Khan has been charged with kidnap and rape in connection to an incident which took place on 8 and 9 March in Milton Keynes and Luton.

He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court today (Friday) and has been remanded into custody.