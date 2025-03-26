Luton man fined after dumping sofa in Bedford

Luton Magistrates' Court

A man from Luton is nearly £1,700 out of pocket after he was caught fly-tipping a sofa in another Bedfordshire town.

Visan Mirea was ordered to pay £1,680 by Luton Magistrates Court after he pleaded guilty to dumping the piece of furniture in Walsingham Close, Bedford in April 2024.

Councillor Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant said; "These successful prosecutions send a clear message that fly-tipping will not be tolerated in Bedford Borough. We are committed to protecting our environment and ensuring that those responsible for these crimes face the consequences.”