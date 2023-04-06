News you can trust since 1891
Luton man fined after rubbish dumped in town

He got someone to get rid of the waste for him

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 6th Apr 2023, 17:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 17:15 BST

A Luton man has been found guilty for his part in fly tipping rubbish in the town.

Moazam Mumtaz, of Westbourne Road, was found guilty at Luton Magistrates Court on Friday (March 31) of breaching Section 34 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Luton Borough Council’s fly-tipping response crews discovered evidence linking Mumtaz to the fly tip at Power Court in January 2022.

The mess left in Power Court
If a person gives rubbish to someone else to take on their behalf, they must make sure that person is authorised to transfer the waste, ensure the person has a waste carrier licence and keep for the details of it. It was found that Mumtaz had failed to carry out the proper requirements when transferring waste control.

As a result, he was issued with a £400 fine for a breach of residential duty of care. However, the fine went unpaid, and the case was referred to prosecution. The fines issued to Mumtaz totalled £483.

Roger Kirk, service director for property, infrastructure and neighbourhood services at Luton Council, said: “This prosecution demonstrates that we take environmental protection seriously and will take action against those who fail to follow the correct procedures for waste disposal.”

He added: “Luton Council has a zero-tolerance attitude towards any instance of fly-tipping because nobody wants to live in a town where it is rife.”

Report fly-tipping to the council anonymously here. You can check if an individual or business is licensed to carry and transfer waste by clicking here.