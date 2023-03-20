Luton man fined almost £2,000 after rubbish including bathroom suite and kitchen cupboards dumped
He had paid someone to take the waste
A landlord from Luton has been hit with a bill of almost £2,000 after rubbish including a bathroom suite and kitchen cupboards was dumped.
Mohammad Yousuf from Fallowfield in Luton was caught after Central Bedfordshire Council’s environmental protection team investigated a van-sized fly-tip at The Lynch, Kensworth.
Items used in a house refurbishment had been dumped including a bathroom suite, broken tiles, kitchen and bathroom cupboards, paint and rubbish bags.
Their investigation linked the dumped waste to a property Yousuf owned and rented out on Ashburnham Road in Luton.
During an interview, Yousuf admitted to paying someone cash to take the waste, but he did not check for a waste carrier licence or obtain a waste transfer note.
He attended Luton Crown Court on March 14 and pleaded guilty to the offence. He was fined £1,083 and ordered to pay costs of £675 and a victim surcharge of £108. The total was £1,866.