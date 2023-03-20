A landlord from Luton has been hit with a bill of almost £2,000 after rubbish including a bathroom suite and kitchen cupboards was dumped.

Mohammad Yousuf from Fallowfield in Luton was caught after Central Bedfordshire Council’s environmental protection team investigated a van-sized fly-tip at The Lynch, Kensworth.

Items used in a house refurbishment had been dumped including a bathroom suite, broken tiles, kitchen and bathroom cupboards, paint and rubbish bags.

The dumped rubbish

Their investigation linked the dumped waste to a property Yousuf owned and rented out on Ashburnham Road in Luton.

During an interview, Yousuf admitted to paying someone cash to take the waste, but he did not check for a waste carrier licence or obtain a waste transfer note.

