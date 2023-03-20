News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year
46 minutes ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
1 hour ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
1 hour ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
3 hours ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
3 hours ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week

Luton man fined almost £2,000 after rubbish including bathroom suite and kitchen cupboards dumped

He had paid someone to take the waste

Laura Hutchinson
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:12 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 11:13 GMT

A landlord from Luton has been hit with a bill of almost £2,000 after rubbish including a bathroom suite and kitchen cupboards was dumped.

Mohammad Yousuf from Fallowfield in Luton was caught after Central Bedfordshire Council’s environmental protection team investigated a van-sized fly-tip at The Lynch, Kensworth.

Items used in a house refurbishment had been dumped including a bathroom suite, broken tiles, kitchen and bathroom cupboards, paint and rubbish bags.

The dumped rubbish
The dumped rubbish
The dumped rubbish
Most Popular

Their investigation linked the dumped waste to a property Yousuf owned and rented out on Ashburnham Road in Luton.

During an interview, Yousuf admitted to paying someone cash to take the waste, but he did not check for a waste carrier licence or obtain a waste transfer note.

He attended Luton Crown Court on March 14 and pleaded guilty to the offence. He was fined £1,083 and ordered to pay costs of £675 and a victim surcharge of £108. The total was £1,866.