A Luton man has been fined after being found drunk at a sporting event.

Michael Murphy aged 53 of Turnpike Drive, Luton, was fined £525 after pleading guilty to being inebriated at a sports ground during a sporting event in the town on February 9.

He appeared at Luton Magistrates on March 14.

Being drunk at a sporting event is an offence under the Sporting Events (Control of Alcohol etc.) Act 1985.