A Luton man has been fined and told to hand over his van after he was caught dumping building waste on a playing field.

Simon Hartwell, of Stuart Street, Luton, was caught on CCTV at Rushmore Park, Caddington on July 15, 2022 – where a “significant amount” of rubbish was dumped.

He was identified as the registered keeper of a Ford Transit Tipper spotted unloading the waste on film – with the CCTV footage also capturing his distinctive neck tattoo.

The parish council arranged for the waste to be taken away at a cost of £1,200, and started legal action after Hartwell failed to show up for a requested interview.

The rubbish left in the park. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

He pled guilty at Luton Magistrates’ Court in April – and was this week sentenced to a three-year community order involving 150 hours of unpaid work and instructed to forfeit his van and pay costs totalling £1,500 within the next 12 months.

He must also fulfil a five-day rehabilitation activity requirement and participate in an accredited program to address the factors that led to the fly-tipping. He is also required to attend supervision appointments with the Probation Service.

Councillor Steve Owen, Central Bedfordshire Council's executive member responsible for community safety, said: “We are dedicated to ensuring that our communities remain safe, clean, and enjoyable for all residents of Central Bedfordshire. This successful prosecution, and the heavy sentence imposed, underscores our commitment to tackling fly-tipping and serves as a strong warning: if you engage in illegal dumping, you will be held accountable.”

You can report fly-tipping online, email [email protected] or call 0300 300 8302.