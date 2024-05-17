Luton man fined for illegal fishing in Biggleswade
Jake Watkins, of Hart Hill Drive, Luton was caught fishing without a licence by an Environment Agency Fisheries Enforcement Officer in August last year at Manor Farm Lakes in Biggleswade.
At Hastings Magistrates Court, Mr Watkins was handed a £443 fine, over eight times the current price of a £53.70 fishing licence.
Every angler aged 13 and over need a licence if they are fishing a river, canal or still water.
Lesley Robertson, enforcement team leader at the Environment Agency said: "This case shows we take illegal fishing seriously and won't hesitate to pursue offenders through the courts where anglers break the rules. Anyone found fishing illegally may face prosecution and a fine of up to £2,500.”
"All anglers need a valid Environment Agency fishing licence. The current price of an adult 12-month trout and coarse 3-rod fishing licence is £53.70 and not having one proved very costly for Mr Watkins."
Anyone with information about illegal fishing can call the Environment Agency on 0800 807060 or via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.