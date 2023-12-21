Luton man fined nearly £2k after renovation rubbish dumped on country roads
A man from Luton whose house renovation rubbish was dumped on country roads in Hertfordshire has been ordered to pay nearly £2,000 in fines.
Ion Mihai Ciobotea of Alder Crescent pleaded guilty to four duty of care offences at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on Friday (December 15) for failing to take reasonable measures available to prevent the escape of waste and ensuring it was transferred only to an authorised person.
He admitted that he had arranged for the waste to be collected, but had got someone else to get rid of it on four separate occasions between July 12 and August 23 in 2021. Images of the waste show a bed frame, chipboard, a large can of paint, soil and a barbecue were thrown at the side of the A505, Therfield Road and Stotfold Road.
He now has to pay £1821.57 – which includes a compensation order of £529.52, a fine of £720, a £72 victim surcharge and £500 in costs to North Herts Council. Mr Ciobotea, who is currently unemployed, was ordered to pay £60 per month, with payments increasing when he finds work.
Cllr Amy Allen, executive member for recycling and waste management, said: “We are pleased with the guilty plea, and are grateful to our staff for their hard work for bringing this case to an effective conclusion. However, it never ceases to amaze us why people think it’s ok to get rid of their waste without doing the necessary checks.”