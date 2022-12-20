A Luton man has been found guilty of murder after running his victim down in his car and fleeting the scene.

William McDonagh, 53, of Verulam Gardens, Luton, was today (Tuesday, December 20) found guilty of the murder of 60-year-old Robert Duggan, who was found seriously injured in Axe Close, Luton on June 11 after being struck by a vehicle.

Emergency services were called to the scene, but Mr Duggan was pronounced dead shortly after.

Luton Crown Court

The court heard how earlier that morning, McDonagh had been banging on the windows and door of Mr Duggan’s flat, where his daughter was also present, and had tried to force his way in.

An altercation took place before McDonagh left and went to the local shop, where he was seen on CCTV purchasing a bottle of whisky and cigarettes. A short while later he returned to the flat with the bottle of whisky in his hand and started banging on the windows again.

After a brick was used to smash the living room window Mr Duggan and his daughter headed outside to see McDonagh walking away.

But on their way back, a black car turned into the road and drove straight at them.

Mr Duggan’s daughter managed to push her father out of the way, but the car headed towards them again and struck Mr Duggan.

Investigators were able to recognise the number plate on CCTV, and a car matching the description was located a few streets away with a cloned number plate.

McDonagh was arrested that evening in Luton town centre and charged with murder.

He pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of causing death by dangerous driving, but was found guilty of murder following a two-week trial at Luton Crown Court. He will be sentenced on February 2.

Detective Inspector Iain Macpherson from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “This was a completely senseless attack on a defenceless man that had fatal consequences. Our thoughts remain with Mr Duggan and his family through this very difficult time.

