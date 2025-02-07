Luton man found with machete in his waistband in custody after police recover amunition and drugs in raid

A Luton man is in custody after police seized a machete, amunition and drugs in raids across the town.

Bedfordshire Police’s Boson guns and gangs unit targetted three addresses in Luton yesterday (Thursday) following intelligence about the possession of offensive weapons.

And a man in his 20s was arrested in the Lewsey Farm area when police found a 14-inch machete in his waistband.

A search of the property uncovered ammunition, suspected Class B drugs and drug drug paraphernalia. A second man, also in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm without a certificate and being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs. He has since been bailed with conditions.

Police found this knife. Photo: Bedfordshire Police

Detective Sergeant James West, who led the operation, said: “As demonstrated time and time again, when we find drugs, we find weapons. That is why we are continuing to apply pressure and apprehend those illegally peddling drugs through our communities.

“As is the case with these warrants, it's your intelligence partnered with our efforts and tactics that bring about positive results like these.

“Our ask is that the community continues to speak to us about what they know, what they see, and what they hear. We can develop this information and pursue those causing distress and misery in our county.”

Anyone with concerns about drug dealing and anti-social behaviour in their community can report it to the police online. Alternatively, you can report information to Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.