Luton man gets 'stolen' house back - but finds out squatters have moved in

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man whose house was sold without his knowledge has got it back after two years – only to find squatters have moved in.

In July 2021, the Reverend Mike Hall discovered his Luton home had been sold without his permission after his identity was stolen. A neighbour had contacted him while he was working in north Wales after spotting that that someone was in his house – and when he made the drive back to Luton he found a new owner doing building work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Hall told the BBC: "I tried my key in the front door, it didn't work and a man opened the front door to me - and the shock of seeing the house completely stripped of furniture, everything was out of the property."

Police tape. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA

Two years later he said “justice had been done” after his name was put back on the title of the house by the Land Registry, adding: "Having gone through a battle in the courts to tell all and sundry that it is my house, that it was sold fraudulently, has now borne fruit.”

But now he says he is dealing with squatters who have taken up residence in his property and estimates there has been £60,000 worth of damage done to the property. Last week, he returned to his house to find that a broken window and front door lock.