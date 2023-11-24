Luton man given highest ever fine for hare coursing by Bedfordshire Police

Bedfordshire Police car

A man from Luton has been given the highest ever fine for hare coursing by Bedfordshire Police.

Brian Fury, 45, of St Thomas’s Road, was convicted of trespassing in pursuit of game on November 16 and was fined just over £1,800.

He was also given a seven-county community protection notice warning which means he is on the hare coursing radar across the eastern region.

PC Stu Grant from Bedfordshire Police’s wildlife and rural crime team said: “Hare coursing is a barbaric poaching offence which is committed solely for human gratification and gambling. This type of offending can cause significant damage to farmers crops and the offenders often threaten landowners or farmers who involve the police or attempt to stop them.

“We are a team dedicated to prosecuting wildlife and rural crimes or disrupting those who commit these disruptive and distressing crimes. We continue to work with Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Kent to combat this cruel sport regionally.”

It is illegal to hunt hares using dogs and it has been illegal to trespass on land in pursuit of game (including hares) for 192 years now. The 2004 Hunting Act reinforces the fact that hare coursing is illegal as you cannot – except for a few exemptions –hunt wild mammals with dogs.

