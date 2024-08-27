Luton man given suspended sentence after pleading guilty to selling sub-standard batteries

Court news.

A Luton man has been handed a suspended sentence after admitting selling sub-standard an misdescribed batteries.

Daljinder Singh Bains was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 18 months after appearing at Luton Crown Court this summer.

Bains ran a business on eBay from Number One Motor Factors on 381 Dunstable Road, Luton, as well as his own website under the name ‘Number One Batteries’, selling automotive and leisure batteries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He imported lead acid batteries from Turkey and rebranded them with incorrect performance ratings and labelling.

But he was caught out by Luton Trading Standard and the Office for Product Safety and Standards.

Luton council said: “Additionally, consumers were not given sufficient safety information, compromising consumer’s safety, and were misled on multiple fronts, including delivery times and warranties.”

Bains was received a “hefty” costs order and a two-year director disqualification order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerard McCleave, corporate director for inclusive economy at Luton council, said: “We are entirely committed to ensuring that people in Luton are able to shop safely. The work of our Trading Standards team is invaluable in making sure that misdescribed and potentially dangerous products do not make their way into residents’ homes.

“This sentence should send a firm message to traders who think they can skirt the law and disregard safety regulations which are in place for a very good reason.”

For information and advice on complaints about batteries or other products, visit the Citizens Advice website or call the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.