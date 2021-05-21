Luton man in possession of heroin and cocaine caught by police after high-speed chase

A Luton man has been jailed for drug and driving offences which took place in Aston Clinton, near Aylesbury.

Mohammed Nasir, aged 22, of Runley Road, was sentenced to three years and four months’ imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday (May 13).

He had already pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine, and one count of dangerous driving on April 19.

Mohammed Nasir

At 1pm on December 15 last year, Nasir was driving along the A41 in Aston Clinton in an Audi A6, towards Aylesbury. After officers attempted to stop his vehicle, Nasir made off at speed.

Officers were able to stop him and then he was arrested shortly afterwards. Following his arrest, it was discovered that he was in possession of £1,650 worth of Class A drugs, multiple phones and also cash. He was charged the next day.

Investigating officer PC Gary Ratcliffe, of Aylesbury police station, said: “Nasir drove at speed along the A41, in such a manner causing danger to not only himself, but innocent members of the public.

“However, swift work from our officers meant that he was arrested shortly after making off, preventing any further dangerous driving and causing any risk to the public on what is a busy road.

“After being stopped, Nasir was found to be in possession of Class A drugs, mobile phones and cash in his car. He was charged the next day.

“Now he has been sentenced after pleading guilty due to the strong evidence against him, he can reflect on his offending while serving this sentence.

“Anyone involved in County Drug lines or organised crime within Aylesbury Vale will be targeted by the Stronghold Team and will continue to be pursed until the line or crime group are no more.”

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.