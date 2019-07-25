Luton man jailed after £11,000 of cocaine is found in his bedroom

A man from Luton has been jailed for more than five years after police found more than £11,000 worth of cocaine in his bedroom.

Mudassar Ali, 24, of Hazelbury Crescent, Luton, was sentenced yesterday (Wednesday) at Luton Crown Court for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Mudassar Ali

Officers were called to Ali’s home address on 29 May, after reports a large amount of money and what was suspected to be drugs had been found under his bed.

Ali was found outside near to his house with cannabis and was arrested. During a search of his home, officers found more than £11,000 worth of cocaine.

He was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. Having pleaded guilty, Ali was yesterday sentenced to five years and seven months behind bars.

Detective Inspector Grant Maxted said: “As a force we are dedicated to tackling drug crime head on and ensuring our most vulnerable residents are safe from harm.

“Drugs are a common underlying factor of much of the most harmful and violent criminal acts across the county, therefore it is essential to clampdown on those who are associated with the production and dealing of drugs.

“This case demonstrates how important it is for the community to report things to us, with a report on this occasion directly resulting in a major player in drugs supply receiving a significant prison sentence.”



Anyone with any information about drug offences is asked to call police on 101 or via the online reporting centre on the force website.



You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.