Luton man jailed after attempting to hide sawn-off shot gun behind headboard

A Luton man who attempted to hide a gun behind the headboard of his girlfriend’s bed has today been jailed for five years.

Victor Owoyinfa, 22, from Southampton Gardens, Luton, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court after pleading guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition, and possession of a bladed article.

Victor Owoyinfa

His girlfriend Ria Clark, 21, from Butley Road, pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition and awaits sentencing.

The duo were arrested in Stockwood Park, Luton, in March as part of a crackdown on gun crime in the town by officers from the Eastern Regional Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) and Bedfordshire Police.

During a subsequent search of Clark’s house in Butley Road, officers found a sawn off shotgun behind the headboard of her bed, which had a cartridge in the breach ready to be fired. A further cartridge and a live 9mm bullet were found in her underwear drawer.

Detective Inspector Trevor Davidson, from ERSOU, said: “We’re really pleased that justice has been done today that Owoyinfa now faces a lengthy spell behind bars.

The gun was hidden behind a bed

“Gun crime has the potential to have a devastating impact on communities in Bedfordshire. This is why we are working closely with Bedfordshire Police’s Boson team to remove illegal weapons such as this one from circulation, and put dangerous offenders behind bars.

“Clark was also complicit in her boyfriend’s criminality by allowing him to store it in her home. The loyalty you may feel towards your partner is not worth the risk of a criminal record.”

Detective Inspector Aaron Kiff, from Bedfordshire Police’s Boson team, said: “Having a firearm in your possession without valid certification is an offence. Therefore, if you are found with a gun, you run the risk of ending up in prison.

“Bedfordshire Police’s Boson team is dedicated to tackling gun and gang related criminality, and apprehending those who use weapons to threaten the safety of our communities is a priority for the force. We work closely with national and regional partners, including ERSOU, to make sure that those who cause the highest harm to our communities are brought to justice.”

Owoyinfa was jailed as part of a wider investigation by ERSOU into organised criminality in Luton. In total 10 people have now been jailed for more than 66 years for a range of offences including conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, possession of a firearm, and robbery.