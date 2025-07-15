Luton man jailed after businesses repeatedly sold illegal cigarettes and vapes

Luton Crown Court. Picture: Olivia Preston

A Luton man has been sentenced to time behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple offences relating to illegal cigarettes and vapes.

Mohammed Musaddiq Miah, aged 23 and of Leagrave Road, Luton, appeared for sentencing at Luton Crown Court on July 10.

He had previously pleaded guilty to multiple offences related to counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes between May 2021 and November 2023, as well as the sale and possession of non-compliant vapes.

He had already been evicted by the landlord of his previous business for persistent violations, including selling illegal ciagrettes and vapes to children.

But the crimes he carried out as the owner of Shishalab Limited, trading as Shah Jalal Discount Store on Dunstable Road, continued after A-Z Flavourz opened on Leagrave Road.

Numerous illegal vapes were sold, and in May 2023, 2,237 vapes were sized. Testing of some of the products revealed that certain vapes contained dangerously high amounts of lead – more than 23 times the permitted levels.

In September 2024, Luton Trading Standards obtained a Closure Order for the business.

Miah was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison, an 18-month suspension, and 150 hours of unpaid work. A Confiscation Order was also issued declaring his ill-gotten gains as £187,067.97 with a recoverable amount of £4,028.93. If Miah doesn't pay within the allotted 14 days, he will be imprisoned for three months.

To date, Luton Trading Standards has seized around 19,000 illegal vapes as part of their ongoing operations to investigate and prosecute those who sell illegal cigarettes, tobacco, and vapes in Luton. Since 2016, illegal tobacco products worth a market value of £1.2 million have been seized in the borough.

Councillor Maria Lovell, portfolio holder for Trading Standards, said: “We’re determined to keep our town a safe place for everyone. This prosecution sends a clear message that we will not tolerate illegal products that endanger our residents. Selling illegal vapes not only breaks the law but also deceives customers and undermines public trust in legitimate businesses. We remain vigilant in upholding consumer protections and will continue to take action against those flouting the law.”

Anyone with information on premises and individuals selling and storing illicit cigarettes, tobacco, shisha and vape pens in Luton either from a shop, online or from a domestic premises or vehicle can report it in confidence.