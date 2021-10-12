Luton man jailed after he bit his victim during a cashpoint robbery

A man, who bit his victim as he tried to steal £20 in a violent cashpoint robbery in Luton town centre, has been jailed for three years.

Levi McColl, 41, of no fixed abode, punched, kicked and bit his victim in an assault as he tried to steal the cash in August.

McColl then ran from the scene – but the incident had all been captured on CCTV.

Just a few hours later McColl was arrested wearing the same clothes he had committed the robbery in.

McColl pleaded guilty to robbery and on Friday, October 8 at Luton Crown Court was jailed for three years.

PC Burger Swanepoel from Bedfordshire Police said: “McColl’s desperation for cash caused him to unload a series of blows against his victim, including kicking him while he lay on the floor.

“Anyone capable of this kind of violence is clearly dangerous and I am glad he is off the streets.”

