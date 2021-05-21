Luton man jailed after pleading guilty to drug offences

A Luton man has been jailed after being caught in possession of Class A drugs.

Mohammed Ataf, aged 27, of Kent Road, was sentenced to three years and nine months’ imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court on May 12 after he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply heroin and two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine.

On March 1, 2021 at around 11.30am officers stopped a vehicle travelling from Luton. Ataf was in the vehicle. A search was carried out and he was found to be carrying crack cocaine and heroin valued at around £1,200.

Mohammed Ataf

Ataf was subsequently bailed in order to progress further investigation. The conditions imposed were not to enter Aylesbury.

On March 9, 2021, a warrant was conducted at an address in Aylesbury. Officers found Ataf within the property in possession of crack cocaine and heroin worth around £1,300.

Ataf was arrested and charged on March 10, 2021.

Investigating officer PC Ben McNeill of the Aylesbury Stronghold Team, said: “Drugs have an extremely detrimental impact on our communities and we will not tolerate anyone who seeks to make a profit from them.

“I hope this case serves as a reminder that we will work tirelessly to bring drug dealers before the courts to face justice.”

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.