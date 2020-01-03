Luton man jailed after 'prolongued and vicious' seven hour attack on woman

A Luton man has been jailed after a "prolonged and vicious" attack on a woman.

Danniea Haque, 31, of Grove Road, was jailed for one year and eight months at Luton Crown Court today (Friday) after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Danniea Haque

On December 2, 2019 police were called to Haque’s home, after he repeatedly attacked a woman over a seven hour period, including burning her with a cigarette.

Haque also threw a mobile phone against a wall and damaged a number of items of furniture.

PC Jordan Lancaster, from Bedfordshire Police’s Emerald team, said: “This was a prolonged and vicious attack by Haque.

"He continued to physically assault the victim over a substantial period of time and also wreaked havoc by violently vandalising items of furniture within the flat.

“Behaviour of this kind is completely unacceptable and we are dedicated to ensuring violent offenders such as Haque are locked away."

If you have been affected by crime, the Signpost Hub offers free and confidential support to victims in Bedfordshire, whether it has been reported to police or not and irrespective of where and when the crime occurred.

Contact 0800 0282887 or visit www.signpostforbedfordshire.com for further information.