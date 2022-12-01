Luton man jailed for almost 30 years after gang-related drive-by shooting in town

A Luton man has been jailed for almost 30 years after a gang related drive-by shooting.

A jury heard that Zain Shah, 22, fired two shots at his victim at point-blank range from a stolen black Audi, after what began as a road rage incident three days prior.

Advertisement

The victim, also from Luton, suffered two gunshot wounds to the face and head in the drive-by shooting that took place in St Mildreds Avenue, Luton in September last year.

Zain Shah (right) captured on CCTV (left)

Just seven minutes later, after leaving the man in a life-threatening condition, Shah put false number plates on the car before being captured on CCTV dumping it a short distance from the scene, and making off on foot.

Appearing at Oxford Crown Court this week, Shah, of St Winifreds Avenue, Luton, was found guilty of attempted murder and sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Advertisement

The judge imposed a further 10 month sentence after he was convicted of being in possession of a machete which was recovered from the stolen Audi.

The court heard the indident has started as a ‘traffic stand-off’ involving vehicles belonging to Shah and his victim – but that neither were directly involved in.

Advertisement

Detective Inspector Mark Butler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, which led the investigation, said: “This fallout should have started and ended when those involved in the traffic incident parted ways.

“Instead, Shah took the decision to acquire a stolen vehicle, arm himself with a deadly weapon and shoot the victim from just a metre away, in an attempt to punish the victim for an incident that neither party was actually involved in.

Advertisement

“The judge highlighted how this was the culmination of a feud between two criminal gangs living and operating in Luton.