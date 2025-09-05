Luton man jailed for ‘brutal and senseless’ murder of ‘much-loved’ mother and grandmother

A man from Luton will spend at least 25 years behind bars for killing his ex-girlfriend's mother, days after their break-up.

Jacob Clark, 25, of Links Way, was sentenced to life at Luton Crown Court after pleading guilty in June to the murder of Diane Cleary, 46, and causing grievous bodily harm to his ex-partner.

Clark attacked the women at the home he shared with his ex-partner in Turners Road North, on January 20– just days after their relationship ended and she had asked him to leave the address.

The court heard that Clark had been controlling, verbally abusive and physically violent during their relationship.

Murderer Jacob Clark, and victim - Diane Cleary. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Diane had multiple injuries, including stab wounds and blunt force trauma. During his sentencing, the court heard that Clark had used knives, scissors and a brick.

Her daughter was also seriously injured as she tried to shield her mum from the attack.

After killing Diane, he ordered his ex-partner to cut off his long hair before fleeing the scene.

He was arrested less than 48 hours later when officers guarding the crime scene spotted him attempting to return to the property. He was located having climbed to the ledge of a nearby bridge.

Diane’s daughter, who was the victim of grievous bodily harm at the hands of Clark, described how her death and Clark’s actions have impacted her.

She said: “How can you put any of this into words? I will start off by saying it still hurts. I feel lost without my mum. She was the main person in my life, and Jacob took her away from me.

“Mum’s death hasn’t just impacted my family but has affected the community too. Mum would do anything to help others, and it showed how much she was loved, when over 300 people turned up to mum’s funeral.

“Mum will be truly missed by all. Even though this happened months ago, it still feels fresh to me, and I break down now and then thinking about mum and what I saw.

“Mum made me a stronger person and if it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t have had the courage and strength to confront Jacob and tell him I didn’t want to be with him and leave my home.

“Jacob has taken something from me that could never be replaced. Jacob took my mum, Nannie Di-Di, my everything. You made all our lives better mum, and you will always be a part of all of us.”

Detective Inspector Adam Bridges said: “Diane was a much-loved mother, daughter, grandmother, friend and member of her community. She was affectionately known by all who loved her as ‘Nannie Di-Di’. Her loss is felt deeply by so many.

“Diane’s life was taken in the most brutal and senseless way, and the pain her family continues to endure is unimaginable. Her daughter has shown extraordinary bravery, both in the moment and throughout this investigation. The trauma and ongoing suffering Clark has left in his wake can never be matched by any prison term, though we are pleased that today the judge has ordered him to serve a significant minimum sentence in custody for his actions.

“Clark’s actions were brutal and calculated. He responded to the end of a relationship with extreme violence, and showed utter cowardice in attempting to go on the run from police.

“Violence and abuse of any kind against women and girls will never be tolerated. We remain absolutely committed to protecting victims, pursuing perpetrators, and working with our partners to challenge the attitudes and behaviours that enable this kind of harm."