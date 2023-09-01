Luton man jailed for carrying a knife and drugs after police chase ends in crash
Officers following him across the county
By Clare Turner
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read
A speeding driver from Luton has been jailed for six months following a three-and-a-half mile police chase.
Officers in an unmarked police car first spotted the male in Flitwick after seeing him speeding and followed in hot pursuit.
But as the driver tried to accelerate away, he crashed into a stationary vehicle in Harlington.
The man – who police have decided not to name – was found in possession of a knife and cannabis and was sentenced for those offences.
The incident happened on June 23 and he was jailed on August 9.