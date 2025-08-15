Luton man jailed for kidnapping pregnant mum and threatening to cut off her fingers

A man from Luton has been put behind bars for kidnapping a pregnant woman and threatening to chop her fingers off in a terrifying ordeal.

The 36-year-old victim, who was six months pregnant, had left her home on May 10, 2024 on her way to a personal training session with her mum and sister.

But as she walked along the curb close to her Enfield home, she was suddenly grabbed and thrown into the back of a white Ford Transit van.

After being bundled into the vehicle, her hands were bound with cable ties as the men drove her away. The gang questioned her about her partner, with one saying: “If you lie to me, I’m gonna kick the baby out of your stomach.”

Ahmad Ghiasi. Picture: Met Police

In a series of terrifying phone calls, the men called her partner and threatened to cut off her fingers if he did not quickly carry out their demands for money and valuable jewellery.

The men – Ahmad Ghiasi, from Luton, along with Nicholas Mitchell and Audi Johnson – were part of a London-based gang which had been contracted to carry out the kidnapping.

Despite being blindfolded and bound, the woman managed to get out of the van while she was left alone in the vehicle,

She desperately flagged down a cab before travelling to the safety of her mother’s house.

Nicholas Mitchell and Audi Johnson. Picture: Met Police

The Metropolitan Police tracked the van using CCTV and identified the suspects using DNA evidence, fingerprint impressions and mobile phone data from the vehicle.

After a six-week trial at Kingston Crown Court, Ahmad Ghiasi was found guilty of conspiracy to kidnap. The 26-year-old, of Fourth Avenue, was jailed for seven years.

Audi Johnson, 35, of Cranberry Close, Northolt had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to kidnap and was sentenced to five years and four months, while Nicholas Mitchell, 55, of Mannock Close, Barnet was sentenced to nine years for conspiracy to kidnap.

In a powerful victim impact statement, the woman said that she has not been able to go home since the traumatic ordeal, and spent the rest of her pregnancy sleeping on her sister’s couch.

She said: “The incident ruined my life. I will never be the same person again. I am having to start my life all over again.

“I will forever have fear and paranoia as part of my life now. I didn’t deserve to be a victim of what happened to me. And to top it off, it was all made so much worse by being pregnant.

“This will always be something that will be part of my pregnancy, which is meant to be a happy experience, and will always be something that is a part of my daughter.”

Detective Inspector Ari Yoganathan, of the Flying Squad, who led the Met’s investigation, said: “This verdict shows how we are taking the fight to criminal gangs and committed to supporting the local communities they intimidate and threaten.”