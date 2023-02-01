Luton man jailed for life for hit and run murder of 'kind, generous and caring' dad

The family of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Luton have described him as a ‘character like no other’ as his killer was today sentenced to life behind bars.

Robert Duggan, 60, was found seriously injured in Axe Close in June last year after being struck by a car driven by William McDonagh.

Today (February 1) 53-year-old McDonagh of Verulam Gardens, Luton, was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murder following a two-week trial at Luton Crown Court in December.

He will serve a minimum of 16 years before he can be considered for parole. McDonagh was handed a further eight-year sentence for causing death by dangerous driving to be served concurrently, plus a disqualification from driving for 36 years.

Mr Duggan’s daughter Karen was with her father during the incident and attempted to push him out of the way of McDonagh’s vehicle.

She said: “My dad was kind, generous and caring. He was a lovely man and his death has left a large hole in my life which cannot be filled.”

Mr Duggan’s sister Tina also said: “Robert was a character like no other, loved by his family and so many friends in Luton and Cork, Ireland alike.”

Tina added: “To say Robert had a heart of gold would be underestimating how kind and thoughtful he was. His passing has left a gap in the lives of us, his family, that will never be filled and a gap we would never want to fill.”

On June 11, McDonagh was heard banging on the windows and door of Mr Duggan’s flat while he and his daughter were inside. McDonagh claimed that he was owed money and tried to force his way into the property. McDonagh left the address after an altercation when he was seen buying whisky and cigarettes on CCTV at a nearby shop.

A short while later he returned to the flat with the bottle of whisky in hand and began banging on the windows again. He used a brick to smash the living room window.

Both Mr Duggan and his daughter headed outside to see McDonagh walking away. On their way back, a black car turned into the road and drove straight at them.

Mr Duggan’s daughter managed to push her father out of the way, but the car headed towards them again and struck Mr Duggan. He died from his injuries shortly after paramedics arrived.

Thanks to CCTV, Bedfordshire Police were able to identify the number plate and the car and their search began.

