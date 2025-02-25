Luton man jailed for planning to rape 12-year-old girl he met online

Casey Delaney. Picture: Wiltshire Police

A Luton man who planned to rape a 12-year-old child he had been grooming for months has been jailed.

Casey Delaney, 30, and of Denmark Close had been grooming the girl he met through Snapchat from July 2023 until his arrest on February 3, 2024.

On that day, he had booked a room at Premier Inn in Swindon to stay the night with the child. Messages on the victim's phone revealed his intention was to have sex with her in the room

A concerned friend of the victim called Wiltshire Police after seeing Delaney walk into the hotel with his arm around the girl.

Delaney was jailed for eight years in prison at Swindon Crown Court on Friday (February 21).

The judge also handed him a 20-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order which stops Delaney from having any contact with the victim. He will be on the Sex Offender's Register for life.

In a statement read to the court, the victim's mother said: "During the summer of 2023 both myself and my partner noticed a significant change in [our daughter].

"We were not aware of why this was happening at the time but now know this was due to her being groomed online by this man.

"The changes we saw in [our daughter's] behaviour were upsetting and painful."

The court heard how Delaney had a devastating impact on the victim's mental health.

The family's statement continued: "As her parents, to endure our daughter feeling suicidal and making attempts on her life was one of the hardest things we have faced.

"We were beside ourselves that our 12-year-old daughter felt she couldn't come to us and felt she had no other way but to end her life left us helpless as a family.

"He has taken the innocence away from our little girl. She will never get that back."

Detective Constable Geoff Newnham said: "Delaney meticulously groomed his victim from the summer of 2023 up until he was caught on February 3, 2024.

"During this time, he manipulated a child into sending indecent images of herself before travelling to Swindon with the intention of raping her in a hotel.

"While the fact Delaney will spend years behind bars may offer some comfort to the victim and her family, his actions have undoubtedly caused an enormous amount of trauma.”