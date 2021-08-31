Luton man jailed for raping and sexually assaulting teenage girl

A man from Luton has been sentenced to eight years for raping and sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Trevor Smith, 60, of no fixed abode, who lived in Luton at the time of the incident, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court today (Tuesday), to eight years for rape, and two years for sexual assault, to be served concurrently, after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing in July.

He was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and will be on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Trevor Smith was sentenced at Luton Crown Court today

On December 19, last year, Smith sexually assaulted and then raped the girl.

The victim reported the incident to a family member immediately and Smith was arrested shortly after.

In her personal statement the victim said: “The incident is so fresh in my mind, it is always there, like I live in that moment all the time.

“My education has suffered, I cannot concentrate and combined with the decline in my mental health, I have missed a lot of school.

"How this will affect me in the future is a concern to me. I really don’t want this to take away my chances to be successful.

“The only person to blame for all of this is him.

"He knew exactly what he was doing and needs to face the full consequences for his actions.”

Detective Constable Natalie Miller, from Bedfordshire Police’s Protecting Vulnerable People Unit, who investigated, said: “Smith is now behind bars where he belongs, and where he can’t hurt another young girl.

“The victim has shown immense courage and bravery throughout this investigation, which hasn’t been easy for her or her family.

“We will give them all the support they wish in order for her to recover and live her life to the full.

“Sexual offences involving children are heinous crimes; damaging a victim’s young years, and often remaining with them into adulthood.

“We will never tolerate this type of crime in our county and will do all we can to support victims and put perpetrators behind bars.

“If anything has happened to you, no matter how long ago, please come forward and tell us and we will do everything we can to get justice for you, and support you.”

Victims of rape and sexual assault can receive support and guidance from Bedfordshire Police and partner agencies, including the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), as well as support through the criminal investigation process.

Reports of sexual assault, even if non-recent, can be made to the police by calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.

You can contact Bedfordshire’s Sexual SARC the Emerald Centre, by visiting the Emerald Centre or by emailing [email protected], or calling 01234 842750.