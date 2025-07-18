Luton man jailed for raping girl after giving her cannabis

Samad Ali

A Luton man who raped a girl after supplying her with cannabis has been jailed for 17 years.

Samad Ali, aged 34 and of Bury Park Road, was found guilty of rape after a four-day trial.

The rape happened in Luton last year.

He was sentenced yesterday (Thursday, July 17) to a total of 17 years; 11 years for rape and six years for the drug offences, with an extended licence of five years due to dangerousness.

Detective Constable Olivia Phillips from the RASSO team, who investigated, said: “This was a complex and sensitive investigation, so I’m pleased that Ali has received a significant custodial sentence and is no longer a danger to any other women or girls.

“The victim in this case has showed enormous courage coming forward and speaking to officers to help ensure Ali was caught quickly and served justice.

“We take all reports of rape and sexual assault seriously, and it is never too late to report. We have several specially trained victim engagement officers who work closely with victims, supporting them throughout the investigation and justice process, as well helping them to move forward.”