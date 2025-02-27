Luton man jailed for running over victim in row over drugs

Callum King. Picture: Beds Police

A man from Luton has been jailed for running over another man after a row over drugs.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum King, 23, and of Cheapside Luton, became angry after the victim refused to sell cannabis for him in the town centre on May 18 last year.

The victim followed King to a car in Library Road where King showed him a large knife. As the victim then walked off, King drove into him – leaving him unconscious for almost three minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King was convicted by a jury of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm at at Luton Crown Court this week. He had already admitted dangerous driving and possession of cannabis.

He was sentenced to four years behind bars and banned from driving for three years.

Detective Inspector Kim Caddy said: “So much crime in the county is linked to the supply of drugs and in this case someone could have been very seriously injured or killed. King showed a complete disregard towards the victim and it is pleasing that he will now serve a long sentence.

“We are always looking to the public for information about the drugs trade, so we can build a picture to help fight drugs-related crime. I would appeal to anyone with information to come forward to help.”