Luton man jailed for sending cryptocurrency to extremist group

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 27th Dec 2024, 09:51 GMT
Amin Rahman. Picture: Met PoliceAmin Rahman. Picture: Met Police
A man from Luton has been jailed for sending more than £16,000 worth of cryptocurrency to an Islamic State group.

Amin Rahman, 24, admitted sending the digital money to the IS franchise Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), based in Afghanistan, between December 2023 and February 2024.

As reported by the BBC, the court heard how police found Rahman used the encrypted Telegram app to find ISKP contacts and offer his support.

Rahman, who had a computer science qualification, was arrested in March and had his electronic devices seized.

Police found he had used the Monero app to make payments to ISKP totalling $20,789 (£16,563).

On July 25, he admitted five terrorism offences - four of fundraising and one of entering into or becoming concerned in arrangements to make money or other property available to another.

He was jailed at the Old Bailey for three years and two months, with a further year on extended licence.

