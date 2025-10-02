Luton man jailed for six months after being found with knife hidden in his trousers
A man from Luton has been jailed for six months for possessing a weapon in public after police found he had hidden a knife in his trousers.
Danyal Nawaz, 24, of Ely Way in Luton, was one of three occupants of a black Mercedes which police stopped in Hemel Hempstead on Monday September 29.
After the vehicle was stopped, the occupants were searched by police with Nawaz arrested after officers from Dacorum Police found him attempting to conceal the weapon.
Nawaz pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place during a hearing at Hatfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday September 30, where he was handed the six-month sentence.