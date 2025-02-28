Luton man jailed for stealing high-value cars after string of thefts

Thorin Wrigglesworth. Picture: Beds Police

A man from Luton has been put behind bars for stealing scores of expensive cars – worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Thorin Wrigglesworth was involved in the theft of at least nine high-value cars, including Range Rovers, in just over a month in 2024.

He also admitted being involved in another series of car thefts in 2023 including a Jaguar, an Audi A3 and two BMW cars.

Wrigglesworth, 20, of Vadis Close, Luton, was arrested in October. He had equipment typically used in keyless car thefts.

Detectives placed his phone at the location of 13 burglaries and thefts, or attempts, at the times of the offences. He was also found to have tried to use stolen bankcards.

Wrigglesworth pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiracy to burgle and one charge of conspiracy to steal. A further 11 offences taken into consideration and a suspended sentence for robbery was also activated. He was jailed for a total of four years.

Detective Constable Pawel Karpinski said: “Wrigglesworth was part of a gang that was targeting high value vehicles to sell on either overseas or to other criminals. These crimes are well-organised and feed into a wider criminal picture including violence.

“We will continue to do everything we can to disrupt these activities and take these criminals off the streets.

“At the same time, it is a moment for us all to keep thinking about what we can do to make life as difficult as possible for them.

“It is things like keeping doors and windows securely locked; keep keys out of sight and consider using a Faraday pouch if your car is keyless. All of these things will help deter thieves from targeting you.”