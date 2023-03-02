Luton man jailed for two years for sickening images of children and extreme pornography

A man from Luton has been jailed for sharing indecent images of children on social media.

Shahed Miah, 50, was arrested as police searched his Warwick Road West home after receiving information that he had been sharing the sickening images via Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police seized 14 devices – including one that he had hidden in a pile of clothing and claimed was at his workplace.

Shahed Miah

And 187 indecent images of children were found on three of the devices – ranging from the highest Category A to Cagetory C, as well as one prohibited image and 12 extreme pornographic images.

A forensic examination of one of the devices found a number of Facebook message streams and WhatsApp messages which showed that further images, including bestiality-related images, had been shared.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At a court hearing in July, Miah pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children, three counts of distributing indecent images of children, one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image, and one count of possessing a prohibited image of a child.

He was sentenced to a total of two years two months in prison, as well as being subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years upon his release.

Investigation Officer Michela Zasada, from Bedfordshire Police’s Internet Child Abuse Investigation Team (ICAIT), said: “I’m pleased that Miah received a custodial sentence for his offending.

“He came up with a number of excuses as to how it wasn’t him; from claiming the images were often sent to him after he had argued with someone about politics online, or that someone else must have shared them when he left his phone on his desk at work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The viewing of indecent images is far from a victimless crime, as real children have been harmed in the making of the images and they are further exploited every time the images are shared.”