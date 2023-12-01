He armed himself with two two-foot long machetes and charged at the crowd

Abdul Saqib. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A Luton man is facing 15 years behind bars for a ‘ferocious’ machete attack that left a victim needing emergency amputation to save his life.

Three members of the same family were found guilty violent disorder in October after their attack sparked a large-scale brawl at an Eid celebration in which people armed themselves with improvised weapons.

Before the brawl, police were called to reports of a fight at around 10.45pm on the same evening. When they arrived, officers found the reported crowd had dispersed. But, two hours later, CCTV operators alerted police to more violence unfolding.

Abdul Jaman. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Abdul Saqib, Adbul Aqib and Abdul Jaman targeted a group of people during the celebration in Bury Park in July 2021. The court heard how Saqib, disguised in a balaclava, armed himself with two two-foot-long machetes and charged towards the group of celebrants. He stabbed a man in the thigh which severed a major artery.

When armed officers arrived on the scene just before 1am, they had to use a tourniquet on a man who had been stabbed during the attack. The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital where doctors were later forced to perform an emergency amputation to save his life. Investigators found Saqib used such force that the recovered knives were deformed as a result of his attack.

In a statement read in Luton Crown Court today (Friday), the victim said: “For over two years, I’ve not been able to sleep. I wake up scared because I see people with knives in my dreams. This has changed my life forever and has affected me in so many ways. Even in my sleep I can’t escape what has happened to me.”

After causing catastrophic injuries to his first victim, Saqib continued his rampage and stabbed a second man in the back. Seconds later, he was confronted by another person, who he then stabbed in the chest and shoulder. Saqib’s brother Aqib and their uncle, Jaman, were caught on mobile phone footage attacking the group by punching and throwing wooden pallets.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner said: “There are few other ways to describe this attack other than ferocious. As a result of the deplorable and unprovoked actions of Saqib alongside his followers Aqib and Jaman, the victim not only has to overcome the trauma of being violently attacked, but also come to grips with an injury that has no doubt changed the course of his life.

“There is nothing that could ever justify such violence on a day that is supposed be a celebration and coming together of communities."We hope the jail terms handed to these thugs act as a warning to anyone else in our community that the consequences of using a knife will be severe."

Abdul Saqib, 22, of Claremont Road, Luton, was previously found guilty of one count of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and one count of violent disorder. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison today at Luton Crown Court.

