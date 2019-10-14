Luton man jailed for violent robbery

A violent robber from Luton has been jailed for four years and three months after he stole £270 from a man who had withdrawn the money from the bank.

Jordan Lee, 31, of Hayton Close, pleaded guilty to robbery, as well as possession of Class A drugs on Friday, October 11, at Luton Crown Court.

Jordan Lee

On 22 May, Lee approached a man in Luton town centre, started hassling him for money and followed him through a shopping centre.

The man refused to hand over any money to Lee, who then punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

After this Lee went through the man’s pockets and stole the cash and the bike the man was pushing.

A police officer later arrested Lee for matching the description of the suspect in the robbery.

He was found in possession of five wraps of Class A drugs, which he brought with the stolen money, and the remaining £190 in cash.

He also received six months in prison for possession of five wraps of Class A drugs, which will run concurrently.

Detective Constable Scott Hannam, who investigated the case, said: “We are very pleased Lee has been sent to prison for this violent crime.

“It left the victim feeling scared, angry and upset. The money stolen was for the victim’s food and bills, and he was left worried about how he was going to afford to pay for them.

“Drugs are the root cause of a significant amount of the violence and exploitation of vulnerable people that we see in our county.

"Tackling drugs and their associated issues are a key priority for Bedfordshire Police.”

Anyone with any information about drugs activity in the county should call 101, or report it via the online reporting tool on the Bedfordshire Police website.