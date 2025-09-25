Luton man jailed for wielding knife in street fight

Hamza Arshad. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A man jailed for arming himself with a knife during a street fight in Luton.

Police were called to Dallow Road on January 17 after an argument between Hamza Arshad and another man turned into a large-scale fight between two rival groups.

CCTV footage caught Arshad running to his car to get a large knife.

He lunged toward two men multiple times during the incident, before fleeing the scene in his car with two others.

Police identified and arrested five men in connection with the incident.

Arshad, 23, of Runley Road, Luton, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing grievous bodily harm, and further charges of violent disorder and possession of a bladed article. He was jailed for three years at Luton Crown Court on Thursday (September 18).

Three other men have already been jailed for their roles in the fighting, while a 19-year-old is on remand while his case continues.

Detective Constable Chloe Plowman said: “The violence that broke out in broad daylight, outside a mosque shortly after Friday prayers, was extremely alarming and completely unacceptable.

“Violence of this kind doesn’t just cause immediate injuries – it spreads fear and has a lasting impact on the wider community.

“We remain committed to ensuring that those who arm themselves with knives and resort to violence will be held accountable for the harm they cause.”