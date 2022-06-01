Luton man jailed on drug dealing charges after failing to dispose of Class A drugs when chased by police in Aylesbury

Thames Valley Police officers spotted the man when he was meeting two drug users in Aylesbury.

On Monday (30 May), Hyzaifah Khan, 20, of Park Street, Luton, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment, after he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Hyzaifah Khan

The incident took place on Milton Road, Aylesbury, on 15 February 2021.

Officers tried to stop Khan, but he ran away, chucking two bundles of class A drugs under parked cars.

Thames Valley Police report that officers quickly caught up to the 20-year-old after a short foot race, a search revealed Khan was carrying £455 cash on his person.

At a previous hearing in High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court Khan submitted his guilty plea, before Monday’s sentencing.

Investigating officer, PC Benjamin McNeill of the Aylesbury Stronghold team, said: “I am pleased that we have brought Khan to justice, and he has been sentenced to prison as a result.

“Anyone involved in organised crime within Aylesbury Vale will be targeted by the Stronghold Team, and I hope that our actions will send a stern message to others who seek to deal drugs in our communities that we will never tolerate such criminal activity.

“Thames Valley Police’s Stronghold teams will proactively and robustly pursue drug dealers, who cause such great harm to our communities, often targeting and exploiting vulnerable individuals.