Luton man jailed over 12 years for raping teenage girl in 2004

Andrzej Wojtasik, 57, of Torquay Drive, pleaded guilty to rape at a hearing in April this year, and was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday, June 18.

The victim, who was 14 at the time of the incident, reported the offence to police in December 2017.

Wojtasik was jailed for 12 years and three months.

In an impact statement, the victim said: “The biggest issue I have been dealing with is the guilt.

"I felt like I had done something bad to bring this upon myself.

“As to my mental health, I have been struggling with anxiety, depression and low self-esteem all this time.

“I am now happy that justice has been done, but I will never forget what happened to me.”

Investigating Officer Louise Shepherd, from Bedfordshire Police’s Public Protection Unit, said: “Wojtasik took advantage of this young girl in a dreadful way, which has had a profound impact on her life, and I am glad he has been given such a significant sentence.

“We know she carried this secret for many years, and it took enormous strength for her to come forward and report what he had done to her. Hopefully now, with appropriate support, she will be able to put this behind her on her journey to recovery.

“If something has happened to you, regardless of when the offence took place, we will listen, support, and do our absolute utmost to investigate and bring perpetrators to justice.