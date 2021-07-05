Luton man jailed over stabbing in Leighton Buzzard
A Luton man has been jailed for three years after carrying out a stabbing in Leighton Buzzard earlier this year.
Thomas Beard, 21, of Dunstable Road, appeared for sentencing at Luton Crown Court on Thursday, July 1.
Detective Sergeant Ben Stone from Bedfordshire Police said: “This was a serious and hugely reckless attack which could have had even more serious consequences for the victim.
“Knife crime will not be tolerated here in Bedfordshire, plain and simple.
"People carrying knives and using them will be investigated and could end up going to prison.
“If you have any information or concerns that someone is carrying a knife, please get in touch with us.”