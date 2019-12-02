Luton man jailed six and a half years after raping woman in his home

A man has been jailed for six and a half years after raping a woman at his home and assaulting another woman.

Norman Loseby, 53, of Dewsbury Road, Luton, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Thursday, November 28, after raping a woman at his home last July.

The court heard that Loseby had met with his victim, who was a friend, at a nearby pub before they and a friend returned to his house.

When the friend had left the room, Loseby forced himself upon the victim, raping her.

The friend partially witnessed the attack and fled from the property with the victim, before reporting the incident to police.

DC Ben Carter said: “This was a horrendous attack on a woman who knew and trusted Loseby. He lulled her into a false sense of security by inviting her into his home and took advantage of her, when he knew full well she had not consented to have sex with him.

“To make matters worse, Loseby denied the evidence against him, even though he had been witnessed carrying out his vile attack.

“This case goes to show that it does not matter whether you know someone – if they do not consent to having sex with you, it is rape.

"I am pleased that the court has handed down a significant sentence, and though the victim will carry the emotional impact of this for years to come, I hope it is of some comfort that he is now behind bars.”

Loseby received a six-year sentence for rape and was ordered to serve a further six months behind bars for causing actual bodily harm to a woman in her Luton home in February.

He will also serve an extended five-year period on licence after his jail term is served and will be added to the Sex Offenders Register.

Bedfordshire Police’s dedicated Emerald team comprises specially-trained officers who specialise in investigating rape and sexual assault cases, and can help provide victims with the support and care that they need.

You can report any instance of rape or sexual assault to us by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or visit our advice pages for more information.