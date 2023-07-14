News you can trust since 1891
Luton man killed in traffic collision on the A505

A man has been arrested and remains in police custody
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 14th Jul 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 13:25 BST

A man in his 30s from Luton has died after a collision on the A505.

Police were called to the eastbound carriageway of the A505 Beech Hill near Lilley at around 8.05pm yesterday (Thursday).

A grey Toyota Corolla and white Honda Civic type R were involved in the collision – with both cars leaving the carriageway.

Police are appealing for informationPolice are appealing for information
The driver of the Honda, a man aged in his early 30s and from Luton, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to hospital to be assessed but was not seriously injured. He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Sergeant Ben Heath, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time.

“We are continuing our work to establish how the collision occurred and are appealing for any witnesses to please come forward. Did you see the vehicles being driven in the area prior to the collision? If you have a dash cam fitted, please review any footage and contact us if you may have captured something that could help us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to please contact DS Heath by email. Information can also be reported online, via web chat or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 785 of 13 July, 2023.