A man from Luton has been charged on suspicion of dealing crack cocaine and heroin in Aylesbury town centre.

Alan Burke, 46, was arrested in Granville Street yesterday evening (6 December).

Thames Valley Police searched the man on the busy Aylesbury road.

He is due in court today

It is alleged by the police that he was in the process of completing a drug deal, when he was first spotted by the officers.

He was arrested after the search and has since been charged.

Burke has been charged on suspicion of possession with the intent to supply both crack cocaine and heroin.

The 46-year-old remains in police custody and is set to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates Court later today.