Luton man ordered to pay over £2k for fly-tipping after failing to appear in court

The Fly-tipping on Woodside Road. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

A Luton man has been fined a total of £2,185 after being convicted of fly-tipping at Luton Magistrates Court.

Zohib Haq did not show up to the court hearing – but was convicted in his absence after dumping waste along Woodside Road in Luton.

The area is covered by Central Bedfordshire Council – who began an investigation after receiving a complaint about the fly-tipping.

The waste, traced back to Haq, included car parts and general refuse which he claimed to have paid someone to dispose of.

But he failed to pay a fixed penalty notice issued by the council – and also failed to attend a required interview under caution. As a result, the council began legal proceedings.

Haq was fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £264, and costs of £1,261. Investigations into identifying the person who dumped the waste continue.

Councillor Steve Owen, executive member for community safety at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “We know residents want us to do what we can to reduce fly-tipping across Central Bedfordshire – one of the ways we can do that is by clamping down on those who dispose of their waste illegally and bringing them to justice.

“We're working hard to tackle this issue, and we know that only a very small minority of people dispose of waste irresponsibly. People can help further by making sure that anyone you hire to take away your waste has a valid waste carrier’s licence and get the proper paperwork as proof.”

Anyone who witnesses fly-tipping or wants to report a fly-tip can visit the council's website, call 0300 300 8302, or email [email protected].