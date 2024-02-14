News you can trust since 1891
Luton man pleads not guilty to murdering missing woman found in car park

Her body was found in North Hertfordshire last year
Olivia Preston
Published 14th Feb 2024, 12:59 GMT
Luton Crown Court. Picture: Olivia Preston

A man from Luton has pleaded not guilty murdering a missing woman whose body was found in a car park in Hertfordshire.

Today (February 14) Robert Brown, 38, of Hitchin Road, appeared at Luton Crown Court charged with the murder of 41-year-old Victoria Greenwood and obstructing a coroner in the exercise of their duty.

Mr Brown was remanded in custody. A trial date has been set for May 7, and is expected to last three weeks.