Luton man pleads not guilty to murdering missing woman found in car park
Her body was found in North Hertfordshire last year
A man from Luton has pleaded not guilty murdering a missing woman whose body was found in a car park in Hertfordshire.
Today (February 14) Robert Brown, 38, of Hitchin Road, appeared at Luton Crown Court charged with the murder of 41-year-old Victoria Greenwood and obstructing a coroner in the exercise of their duty.
Mr Brown was remanded in custody. A trial date has been set for May 7, and is expected to last three weeks.