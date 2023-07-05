A man from Luton who conned nearly £200,000 in Covid grants by pretending to run a Greggs bakery has avoided jail time.

Rais Kayani, of Farley Hill in Luton, took advantage of Government emergency funds to help companies through the pandemic by making false applications to councils.

Between May 4 and May 9, 2020, he made false applications for the Small Business Grant Fund at St Helens, Thurrock and Rochdale councils. The local authorities were defrauded a total of £195,000.

Pictured: Rais Kayani

In the fraud against St Helens Local Authority, Kayani sent correspondence to the Council impersonating high street bakery chain Greggs. Genuine business rate account numbers were used to support false applications for rate grants which were awarded by the council.

Investigators were unable to identify who submitted the fraudulent applications. But the requested payments were all transferred for the benefit of the bank account of Luton-based company, RAK Traders and Services Ltd. Prosecutors said Rais Kayani is the sole director of the company.

Bank statements from that account show that £195,000 had been received from the three local authorities. And on May 12, 2020, £100,000 was transferred out to a US dollar account. On May 13, 2020, $47,500 was sent from the dollar account to an account in Hong Kong.

Kayani pleaded guilty previously to a single count of entering into a money laundering arrangement at Southwark Crown Court. He was given a 16 months jail term, suspended for 18 months.

Speaking after sentencing, Ben Reid of the CPS said: “At a time of national emergency during the Covid-19 crisis, vast Government funds were released to support struggling businesses across the country.

“Kayani was the cynical beneficiary of a series of false applications to local authorities in different parts of the country from where his business operated.

"Having dishonestly benefitted from the fraudulent applications for the Small Business Grant Fund, he transferred the proceeds overseas.

“We have already recovered £155,000 of taxpayer’s money and will now seek a confiscation order for the remaining funds”.