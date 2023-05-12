A Luton man has been put behind bars for 16 years for raping a young girl. Now, his victim has said she is looking forward to being able to lead a normal life again.

Eugen Andrei, 36, of Luton, was found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting the young girl numerous times over the course of a year, began an investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After a five-day trial at Huntington Crown Court earlier this year, Andrei was found guilty of four counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a child to watch a sexual act. Last Friday (May 5), he was sentenced to 16 years in prison and a further four years on licence.

Eugen Andrei

In a victim impact statement read out in court, the victim said: “Knowing that he can’t get to me now makes me feel safe, and I feel so much more free than I used to.

“I can go back to leading a normal life and going out to places with my friends and family.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leading Detective Constable Bethany Elliott: “Rape and sexual abuse is the most horrendous experience for any child to have to go through as it not only ruins their young years but can stay with them through adulthood too.

“In this case, Andrei also tried to groom the girl by forming a sexual relationship with her and telling her that the age gap didn’t matter; really trying to gain her trust so he could exploit and take advantage of her in the worst possible way.”

DC Elliott said the victim had shown a huge amount of bravery by coming forward. Andrei had pleaded not guilty to all charges and the victim had to endure giving evidence in the trial.

She added: “Combatting violence against women and girls is a huge focus in policing at the moment and I’m pleased that this sentence reflects the hard work that goes into our investigations and serves as a warning to other perpetrators that we will do whatever it takes to bring a case to court and get justice for our victims.

Advertisement

Advertisement