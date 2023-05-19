Luton man put behind bars for cocaine and cannabis supply in Aylesbury
Class A drugs worth £8,000 were found in the town
A Luton man has been jailed for supplying cocaine and cannabis worth more than £8,000 in Aylesbury last year.
Tameem Hussain-Jones, 28, of Binder Close, pleaded guilty to one count of supplying cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of Class B drug cannabis at a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday (May 17).
The offences occurred on 14 December in Buckingham Town Centre when Jones was found to be in possession of drugs.
Thames Valley Police discovered more cocaine worth £8,000 at a nearby address. Jones was charged with the offences on 15 December and remanded in custody.
He was jailed for three years and four months.
Investigating officer PC Ben McNeill was pleased to see that the conviction ended with a prison sentence. He said: “I hope Jones can use this time to consider his actions.
“Thames Valley Police remain absolutely committed to pursuing and prosecuting drug dealers, and will continue to make the Thames Valley a hostile place for them to carry out their criminal activities.”