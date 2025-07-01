Luton man put behind bars for raping and sexually abusing child

Ashfaq Khan. Picture: Beds Police

A paedophile from Luton will spend the next 21 years behind bars for raping and sexually abusing a child.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashfaq Khan, 26, was arrested after the victim told teaching staff at their school about the abuse.

Bedfordshire Police’s Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) team investigated the allegations and Khan, of The Oak, was found guilty of 13 offences, including rape and sexual assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared at Luton Crown Court, where he was sent down for 21 years and will also be the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Sophie Andrews said: “I would like to praise the victim for their bravery in coming forward and helping us bring another sexual predator to justice.

"Sexual abuse is one of the most devastating experiences a child can endure. It not only shatters their sense of safety and innocence during their formative years, but its impact can echo throughout their entire life, affecting their emotional well-being, relationships, and sense of self well into adulthood.

“We work hard to tackle all forms of abuse against children and would urge anyone who has concerns that a child is being sexually abused, or has been a victim themselves, no matter how long ago, to come forward.

“I hope this case sends a message that it is never too late to report to us, and we will do all we can to support the victim and bring the perpetrator to justice.”