Luton man put behind bars for raping and sexually abusing child

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 1st Jul 2025, 14:07 BST
Ashfaq Khan. Picture: Beds Policeplaceholder image
Ashfaq Khan. Picture: Beds Police
A paedophile from Luton will spend the next 21 years behind bars for raping and sexually abusing a child.

Ashfaq Khan, 26, was arrested after the victim told teaching staff at their school about the abuse.

Bedfordshire Police’s Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) team investigated the allegations and Khan, of The Oak, was found guilty of 13 offences, including rape and sexual assault.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He appeared at Luton Crown Court, where he was sent down for 21 years and will also be the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Sophie Andrews said: “I would like to praise the victim for their bravery in coming forward and helping us bring another sexual predator to justice.

"Sexual abuse is one of the most devastating experiences a child can endure. It not only shatters their sense of safety and innocence during their formative years, but its impact can echo throughout their entire life, affecting their emotional well-being, relationships, and sense of self well into adulthood.

“We work hard to tackle all forms of abuse against children and would urge anyone who has concerns that a child is being sexually abused, or has been a victim themselves, no matter how long ago, to come forward.

“I hope this case sends a message that it is never too late to report to us, and we will do all we can to support the victim and bring the perpetrator to justice.”

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice